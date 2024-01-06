Edo Central PDP Committee Adjourns Screening Of Aspirants As Ordia, Onobun Announce Support For Ighodalo

…Yakubu, Uhomoibhi ask for more time

The Edo Central PDP Special Committee has adjourned the screening of the governorship aspirants from the Senatorial zone scheduled for Saturday to Wednesday 10th of January, 2024.

This was one of the significant decisions the Committee took in its meeting, which was held on Saturday in the Igueben residence of the National leader, High Chief Tom Ikimi.

Aspirants present included Barr. Anselm Ojiezua, Senator Clifford Ordia, Hon. John Yakubu, Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi and Barr Asue Ighodalo.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Special Committee, High Chief Tom Ikimi, thanked the aspirants for their commitments to the overall interest of the party and the Esan people.

He read a letter addressed to the Committee by one of the Aspirants, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun informed the Committee that he has decided to suspend his aspiration and align with Barr. Asue Ighodalo. He noted that one of the aspirants, Hon. Felix Akhabue, aka Joefel, was absent without communicating with the Committee.

The chairman called on the aspirants present to address the Committee on the outcomes of their further consultations.

Barr. Anselm Ojiezua informed the Committee that he was still consulting and was waiting for the outcome of the decision of the Committee.

Senator Clifford Ordia said that for the overall interest of the party, personal sacrifices must be made. He announced that he had decided to support the ambition of Barr. Asue Ighodalo

Hon. John Yakubu told the Committee that has gone around the state, he needed time to consult before communicating his decision to the Committee within the next 24 hours. He said he has decided to submit himself to the conclusion of the Committee.

Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi also prayed for more consulting time before making his position known. He expressed confidence in the Committee to make the right decision.

Barr. Asue Ighodalo thanked the Committee for the personal sacrifices being put in. He pledged his continuous alignment with the Committee.

After a brief meeting with members of the Committee, the Chairman, High Chief Tom Ikimi, we adjourned the screening of aspirants to Wednesday, 10th January 2024, to give time for some aspirants to consult further.