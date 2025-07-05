Edo Carnival Set To Hold December

Edo State is preparing to light up this December with Edo Carnival 2025, a spectacular cultural celebration themed: “Illuminating Heritage, Celebrating Today.”

It’s designed to showcase the state’s deep-rooted traditions while embracing contemporary expressions of identity. Tagged ‘Shinefest’, the event is expected to unfold in two major phases, beginning with a vibrant pre-festival build-up.

The Dreamalive Talent Quest, launching November 1, will scout musical talent across Edo’s three senatorial zones, offering young artistes a platform to shine and a chance to perform at the grand finale.

Alongside this, the Shine Beer Barn and Christmas Grotto will open on December 14, transforming a central location in Benin City into a bustling hub of entertainment, drinks, and festivities. From comedy nights to themed beer tastings, this venue aims to set the mood early and attract both locals and tourists alike.

The core festival week, running from December 21 to 27, will be a seven-day celebration of Edo’s cultural and creative spirit.

On December 23, the festivities move to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City for a grand Cultural Fiesta and Food Festival. All 18 local government areas will come together in a parade of diversity, while food lovers will delight in Edo and Nigerian cuisine, cooking competitions, and palm wine tastings.

On Christmas Day, attention turns to the state’s famed Igun Street, where “Through the Eyes of Edo,” an art and craft exhibition, will spotlight the works of local artisans, sculptors, and photographers. Visitors will explore installations celebrating the state’s legendary bronze heritage, with interactive storytelling zones bringing Edo’s past to life.

December 26 will shine a spotlight on fashion and femininity with the Miss Shinefest Beauty and Fashion Night. Eighteen contestants will compete in traditional and evening wear, while ten Edo-based designers will unveil collections inspired by “Ancestral Futurism,” highlighting a fusion of heritage and innovation on the runway.

The festival concludes on December 27 with the Grand Shine Concert in Benin City. The event will feature high-energy performances from Shalipopi, HammerBoi, and finalists from the Dreamalive Talent Quest.