Edo Carnival 2025 Promises Week Of Culture, Colour, Celebration

The stage is set for Edo Carnival 2025, a spectacular week-long celebration that will light up Benin City from December 21 to 27, showcasing the rich heritage, music, and artistry of the Edo people in a grand display of culture and creativity.

This maiden edition, themed “our culture our pride”, promises to transform the ancient city into Nigeria’s cultural capital, drawing visitors, tourists, and performers from across the country and beyond for seven unforgettable days of entertainment, unity, and pride.

The carnival unfolds in multiple phases: pre-launch activities running from October 1 to November 30, designed to build excitement through media campaigns, influencer engagement, and citywide promotions; followed by the launch phase (December 1–20), featuring band activations, challenges, and community events; and finally, the carnival week (December 21–27), when Benin City bursts into life with parades, concerts, and cultural showcases.

Highlights of the 2025 carnival include the Grand Opening Ceremony on December 21, Cultural Band Competition and Night Concert on December 22, Trade Fair and Comedy Show on December 23, Pageant Night on December 24, Christmas Family Fiesta on December 25, the Grand Band Parade on December 26, and the Awards and Closing Concert on December 27, presided over by His Excellency.

A stellar lineup of carnival bands, including Eniware, Osigo, Queen Idia, Ohanmian, Enhenugha, Governor’s Band, Royal Band, and Black Rio, will bring Edo’s history and spirit to life through colourful costumes, choreography, and storytelling inspired by royal traditions. Top Nigerian artists will also grace the stage, blending Afrobeat with traditional Edo rhythms in a unique celebration of creativity and identity.

To ensure global visibility, Edo Carnival 2025 has partnered with leading media platforms such as Trace TV, Soundcity, and Africa Magic, amplifying the festival’s reach to both national and international audiences.

Speaking on the upcoming celebration, Mr Daniel Eromosele, CEO of Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Ltd, the official organisers of the Edo Carnival, stated:

“Edo Carnival is more than an event, it’s a celebration of who we are as a people. This year, we’re blending history with innovation to create a cultural experience that will not only entertain but inspire pride and connection among Edo sons and daughters, and indeed, all lovers of African culture.”

Echoing this sentiment, the chairman of the carnival committee and the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Edo State, Hon Emmanuel Okoebor, described the carnival as a bridge between culture and development:

“Through this carnival, Edo State is showcasing its rich cultural heritage while promoting tourism, creativity, and youth empowerment. It’s a statement that Edo is open for culture, business, and global collaboration.”

Beyond the festivities, Edo Carnival 2025 stands as a platform for cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and artistic innovation. From traditional crafts and fashion to music, dance, and cuisine, the carnival reaffirms Edo’s place as a beacon of African culture.

As Benin City prepares to welcome guests from all walks of life, one thing is certain: Edo Carnival 2025 will be an unforgettable experience, where tradition meets glamour and culture takes centre stage.