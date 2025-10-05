Edo Carnival 2025: Benin Comes Alive With 4 Days Of Culture, Colour, Celebration

Benin City, the cultural heartbeat of Nigeria, is set to come alive this December as it hosts the much-anticipated Edo Carnival 2025. From December 21 to 24, the historic city will transform into a vibrant stage of cultural expression, as thousands gather for one of the country’s most electrifying festivals.

The carnival, which will take place at Garrick Memorial on Ekehuan Road, promises four days of non-stop excitement, drawing locals, tourists, and culture enthusiasts into a whirlwind of tradition, music, dance, and celebration. Organisers describe it as not just as a carnival, but as a movement, a spirited homage to the rich heritage of Edo State and its people. From sunrise to well past sunset, attendees can expect a sensory explosion of rhythmic drumming, dancing masquerades, and parades that weave through the streets in dazzling arrays of costume, colour, and creativity.

Afrobeat sounds will merge with traditional melodies as performers, artistes, and revelers bring Benin’s cultural narrative to life. Among the key attractions of the festival are cultural parades showcasing Edo’s deep-rooted traditions, live music concerts featuring both emerging talents and headline acts, and a vibrant food festival offering a taste of Edo’s finest dishes alongside beloved Nigerian favourites. Dance competitions and street performances are expected to electrify the city’s atmosphere, while fashion shows will highlight the elegance and creativity of Edo and African styles.

The programme also includes educational elements, such as seminars and training sessions aimed at empowerment and inspiration. One of the anticipated highlights is the Miss Edo Carnival 2025 beauty pageant, a celebration of grace, intelligence, and cultural pride.

The carnival will culminate in a spectacular grand finale, complete with fireworks lighting up the Benin skyline, a fitting close to a celebration rooted in identity, community, and creativity. Edo Carnival 2025 extends an open invitation to all, whether you’re Edo by birth, Nigerian by heritage, or a global lover of culture. It’s more than an event; it’s a powerful expression of unity, tradition, and joy.