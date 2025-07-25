The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Friday announced the inauguration of campaign councils for the upcoming bye-elections in the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency, unveiling key appointments as it prepares for the August,16th bye-elections.

The positions became vacant due to the election of APC’s Senator Monday Okpebolo ( who represented Edo Central) as the governor of Edo State and Rt Hon Dennis Idahosa, who represented Ovia Federal Constituency, as the deputy governor of Edo State.

The Acting Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehihkare in a statement he signed said , the party in Edo Central has appointed Ambassador Tony Okonigene as Director of Publicity, Media and Strategy. Okonigene is expected to enhance strategic messaging and media engagement. He will be supported by Engineer Mike Enahoro as Deputy Director, and Clement Aziegbemi as Deputy Director for Print and Electronic Media.

Pastor Olu Martins will serve as Director of Religious and Campus Affairs, with a focus on youth mobilization and faith-based outreach.

A number of other members were also named to the media directorate, including Edwin Okosor, Daniel Okogie, Pascal Eromosele, Godday Okoidion Statesman, Justina Aiyegbeni, Lucky Agbonifo, and several others. The party said additional appointments will be announced as the campaign structure expands.

Simultaneously, the party also constituted the campaign council for the Ovia Federal Constituency bye-election, naming Hon. Harrison Omagbon as Chairman and Hon. Monday Osaigbovo as Deputy Chairman. The council includes prominent party figures such as former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly Hon. Levis Aigbogun, former lawmaker Hon. Peter Ekhator, Minority Leader Hon. Charity Aiguobawueghian, and a wide array of youth leaders and grassroots mobilizers.

The party said the Ovia council will oversee all campaign activities, including voter engagement and mobilization.

According to Nehihkare: “The PDP remains the party of the people. We are confident that with the calibre of individuals driving our campaigns, Edo Central and Ovia will reaffirm their commitment to progressive, people-oriented leadership.”