Edo Bye-Elections: PDP Candidate Lament Presence Of Vigilantes, Thugs In PU

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Rev. Johnny Aikpitanyi has lamented the massive presence of vigilantes and thugs at his polling unit, unit 7, in Oghede, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He raised the concern while speaking with journalists in Benin City.

Rev. Aikpitanyi said that it is quite unfortunate that in this present time, electorate are still not allowed to express their free will in an election.

“How can you see more than 150 vigilantes holding guns in a polling unit? It doesn’t make sense. In a polling unit vigilantes holding guns? It doesn’t make sense. What is vigilante doing in a police unit? More than 150 of them”, Aikpitanyi said.

The PDP candidate, while accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of invading the polling unit with thugs and vigilantes, said if they felt that they and their candidate are popular and have rendered the dividends of democracy to the people, why populating the various polling units with thugs and vigilantes?

“If you know your party is good, if you know your party has done well, then why are you afraid? Why the vigilantes? Why the thugs everywhere? Allow people to go vote.

“If you feel your party, the APC, have done well or maybe you’ve done well for the people, then allow them to go vote so that their vote will count.

“So, this election violence here and there, it needs to stop and it’s going to stop now. That’s all I have to say for now. So, I’m precisely from Oghede”, Aikpitanyi said.