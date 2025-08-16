Edo Bye-Election: NSCDC Intercepts Two Suspected Underage Voters

Two suspected underaged voters were intercepted during Saturday’s Edo Central Senatorial bye-election by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Owu Primary School, Ewohimi, Esan South-East LGA.

The suspects who were visibly looking underaged and with suspected fake voter cards were identified as Isoa Emmanuel and Kofi Oseibhue.

The development irked some political leaders at the school who almost pounced on officers of the NSCDC.

Leaping to the defence of the suspects, one Aimiebenomon, queried the rights of the NSCDC to apprehend the suspects, saying that there were a lot of underage voters during elections in the North.

While asking the NSCDC to take the suspects to court, they said Aimiebenomon, a leader of one of the major political parties in the election, vowed to provide a lawyer for the suspect in court.

He argued that by merely looking at the physical structure of the suspects, it is not enough to determine their age, adding that the suspects were affected by long-term hard work and poverty.

However, the suspects were later told by the officers of NSCDC to leave the voting vicinity, apparently in a diplomatic move to escape being attacked by the angry youths.