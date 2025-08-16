Edo Bye-Election: Deputy Gov Casts Vote In Ovia S’West LG, Praises Voter Turnout

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct and voter turnout in the ongoing bye-election for the Ovia Federal Constituency seat.

Idahosa, who voted at Unit 3, Old Education Board, Iguobazuwa West Ward in Ovia South West Local Government Area, described the process as smooth, peaceful, and encouraging.

“So far, everything is going well. We are expecting free, fair and credible elections. Ovia people will be happy with the outcome. The turnout is impressive.

“More voters should come out and vote and shun violence,” the deputy governor said after casting his ballot. “I just voted and I am going home while I wait for the result.”

At several polling units across the constituency, including Units 1, 4 and 6 in Okada West Ward, voters were seen queuing patiently to vote.

However, there was an altercation at Ozolua Model Primary School located in Iguobazuwa East Ward, the administrative headquarters of Ovia South West LGA, where an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was assaulted by thugs.

“The agent, whose identity had not been confirmed, was accused of withholding Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). His safety was secured only after police officers intervened.

Despite the incident, voter turnout remained high across several polling locations in Iguobazuwa, with many arriving early to exercise their franchise.

In Esan South-East Local Government Area, at Idumu Iyasele Primary School in Ewatto Ward III, elderly voters were among those who turned out early. Seventy-year-old Pa Victor Enajie shared his experience at Unit 4, noting the timely arrival of election materials.

“Materials came early, about 7:30 am. I came and was accredited, and I have voted. It was good and smooth,” he said.

Another voter, Emmanuel Ehidiamen, also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the orderly and peaceful process.

“This is how elections should be conducted in Nigeria. I voted in Unit 11 and the election, as you can see here, is going well. I also commend the security personnel for being on ground,” Ehidiamen remarked.

An INEC official at the same location, who declined to be named, confirmed that the process had been free of technical hitches, with all devices functioning properly and no network issues reported.

Voters at both polling units arrived as early as 7:00 am and conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. Voters were seen searching for their names in the voter register, while security operatives maintained order at the scene.

The two Constituencies -Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency were vacant due to the emergence of Governor Monday Okpebolo and Hon Dennis Idahosa ( who represented Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency) as governor and deputy governor, respectively.