Edo By-Elections: INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials

Sensitive electoral materials for the upcoming by-elections in Edo State have been dispatched to the designated local government areas by The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday began the distribution of sensitive electoral materials for Saturday’s by-elections in Edo State.

A senatorial by-election will take place in Edo Central after Monday Okpebholo vacated his seat at the Senate to become governor In Ovia Federal Constituency, INEC will conduct a by-election to fill the vacancy created by Dennis Idahosa’s election as deputy governor.

The distribution took place at the Benin branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the presence of party representatives and civil society organisations. Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Anugbum Onuoha said: “It was important to invite the parties who indicated interest to contest in the by-elections.” He added: “The exercise, so far, has been seamless and we are good to go. The sensitive materials will move from here to the seven local government areas.”