Edo By-Election Violence: Group Seeks Investigation, Prosecution Of Culprits

The Coalition of Nigerian Election Observers Groups in Nigeria has called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of the Culprits in last Saturday’s bye-election violence in Ozolua, Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Secretary of the group, Mr. Benedict Okpara, alleged that suspected supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) attacked Comrade Destiny Oghaywrio Enabulele.

Okpara, who vehemently condemned the attack on its member, described the development as mindless, unfortunate and a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Comrade Destiny Enabulele, the President of the Conference of Non-Governmental Organisations, was allegedly attacked at his polling unit in Unit 1, Ward 1, Ozolua Model Primary School, Iguobazua at 9 am while trying to exercise his voting right.

The group noted that it had, prior to the Edo by-election, alerted the security agencies of a premeditated plan by the All Progressives Congress in the state to cause mayhem before and during the election.

The observers’ group alleged that APC thugs attacked their member and two of his aides in the presence of other security agencies, who were aloof while the attack lasted.

The group said: “We consider the unprovoked attack and dehumanisation suffered by our member in the course of carrying out his civic duty as a violation of his fundamental rights of franchise as enshrined and guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“The unfortunate events, strongly rooted in desperation at manipulating the electoral process, cast a serious doubt on the credibility of the polls.

“We demand that the police and other security authorities immediately carry out a thorough and unassailable investigation and publish their findings, while ensuring that perpetrators of the violence and brigandage that took place in Iguobazua and other places are brought to justice.

“Incidently, it happened in the full glare of the public and there are eye-witnesses who can corroborate these serious acts of violence meted out to Comrade Destiny Enabulele and others.

“The over-militarisation and manipulation of the electoral environment as witnessed in Edo during the bye-election was a total breach of the provisions of the electoral act and an assault on voters’ rights to a free and transparent process.

President Bola Tinubu, who is a proponent and promoter of constitutional democracy, freedom of association should call his party, the All Progressive Congress, in Edo state to order before they plunge the state into a serious security crisis”.