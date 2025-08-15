Edo By-Election: Police Deploys 7,800 Officers, Restricts Movement

Ahead of Saturday by-election in Edo State, the Edo State Police Command has announced the deployment of over 7,800 police officers, while restricting movement within seven Local Government Areas to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral process.

A statement released on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, said a total of 7,825 officers will be stationed across all areas where the election is scheduled to hold.

“The personnel are drawn from the Zone 5 Police Headquarters, Edo State Command, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Intervention Squad (SIS), and the Election Monitoring Team from the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“The extensive security arrangement is aimed at safeguarding voters, electoral officials, and election materials, while also ensuring that public order is maintained before, during, and after the poll.

“As part of the security measures, the police have imposed a restriction of movement in the affected areas from 12:00 midnight on Friday, August 15, until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 16.”

The restriction, the Command stated, is designed to prevent any form of interference or breach of peace during the voting process.

Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, called on residents to comply with the directive, emphasizing that only individuals on essential duties—who can provide valid identification—will be exempted from the movement restriction.

The Command also issued a stern warning, stating, “Any individual or group found violating the restriction order, or engaging in acts capable of disrupting the election, or undermining the peace, will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Reiterating its commitment to professionalism and neutrality, the Edo State Police Command assured citizens of its dedication to protecting democratic values throughout the electoral process.

It also urged eligible voters to come out and perform their civic responsibility without fear, as adequate security measures have been put in place for their protection.