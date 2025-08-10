Edo By-Election: PDP Urges INEC, Security Agencies To Uphold Professionalism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for the Edo Central Senatorial by-election, Prince Joe Okojie, have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism during the forthcoming polls.

The call was made during the party’s campaign tour of communities in the senatorial district.

Speaking after a meeting with traditional rulers in Igueben over the weekend, Okojie told journalists that INEC must remain neutral, expressing confidence in his chances of victory.

“I am pretty confident the PDP will prevail. If I wasn’t sure we could beat the opposition, I wouldn’t be in the race. I believe my chances are high,” he said.

The PDP candidate vowed to win in all five local government areas in the district, adding: “INEC has no choice but to do the right thing. I am confident they will do the needful.”

Outlining his legislative priorities, Okojie said he would push for urgent repairs of dilapidated federal roads in Edo Central.

“Every federal road in our district needs attention. As I campaign across Esan land, I see how difficult it is to move from one point to another. My first task in the Senate will be to press the Federal Ministry of Works to act and alleviate the suffering of our people,” he said.

He also pledged to establish skills acquisition centres across the district to empower residents with vocational training.

PDP State Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, also weighed in, accusing INEC and security agencies of failing to uphold electoral laws during the 2024 governorship election.

“There are laws that govern elections, and the security agencies are supposed to be impartial. That didn’t happen in 2024, which is why we called for the redeployment of the REC,” he said.

Aziegbemi stressed that the PDP is fully prepared for the by-election and expects a change in the conduct of both INEC and security operatives.

“We are ready for this election, but INEC and security agencies must remember that Nigerians not the APC pay their salaries. They must be impartial and unbiased if they want to restore public confidence,” he added.