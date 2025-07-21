Edo By-Election: LP Candidate Vows To Defeat Okpebholo

Candidate of the Labour Party for Edo Central senatorial district in August’s by-election, Paul Okojie, has said he would defeat Governor Monday Okpebholo and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Joseph Ikpea, at the polls.

The Edo Central seat became vacant follwoing the election of Okpebholo as Governor.

Okojie, who spoke shortly after he emerged candidate of the party, said he expects to be victorious at the poll.

He said he would defect candidates of both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I am expecting victory at the polls. We will go to the grassroots and talk to them. The people will decide who will be the next Senator in Edo Central.

“My first item as a Senator is to change the narrative in Edo Central. There has been no voice. We have had people represent us at the Senate and they have been practically speechless. We need someone who should be able to stand up and speak for the people of Edo Central because we are known for standing up to make our demands.

“For some years now, you really hear a voice from Edo Central speaking in the Senate. There is no federal presence there and somebody needs to take that responsibility and I feel I am the one who has the capacity to do that.

“I do not see the APC or PDP as formidable. The only thing we know is that the best candidate should be the on to one to go. I am serious about defeating them. I have my people and they are with me. As far as my people are with me, I am not rattled. I don’t have any godfather but I have the people backing me.”