Edo By-Election: APC’s Igbinedion Wins Ovia Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Omosede Igbinedion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday By-election held in Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the seat in the National Assembly became vacant in September 2024, after Dennis Idahosa, who represented Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, emerged as the deputy governor in the last gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing the result, the INEC Returning Officer for Ovia Federal Constituency, Professor Clement Ighodalo, said that the APC candidate polled a total of 77,053 votes to emerge the winner of the poll.

Ighodalo, however, said the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Johnny Aikpitanyi, scored 3,838 votes; while the candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Sandra Asemota, garnered 925 votes to place first and second runners-up, respectively.

“This is the declaration. I, Professor Clement Ighodalo, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2025 Ovia Federal Constituency bye election, held on the 16th day of August, 2024.

“That Omosede Igbinedion of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner of the election,” he said.