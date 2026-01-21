Edo: Bus Driver Arrested Over Girlfriend’s Death

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old commercial bus driver, Osabohien Ogieva, in connection with the death of his 32-year-old girlfriend, Joy Jerome.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at Ikpe community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Eno Ikoedem, said the lifeless body of the woman was discovered along a roadside near a river on January 10, 2026.

She said operatives of the Idogbo Police Division promptly responded to a distress call and moved the body to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead and later deposited at the mortuary.

According to the police spokesperson, investigations revealed that the deceased, a resident of the Upper Sakponba area of Benin City, was in a romantic relationship with the suspect.

She said further investigation led to Ogieva’s arrest, during which he reportedly confessed to having a disagreement with the deceased on January 9, 2026, while conveying her in his bus.

The PPRO added that the suspect allegedly abandoned the body near a river at Ikpe community and went into hiding.

She alleged that the suspect later contacted the family of the deceased, claiming he had not seen her for days.

SP Ikoedem said the suspect is currently in police custody and would be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.