Edo: Budget Ministry Trains FG MDAs On Strategic Plan Formulation

Share

Staff drawn from Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) Departments from various federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) we’re on Monday trained on the formulation and development of sector strategic plans in Edo.

The five-day capacity building workshop which began on December 2, was organised by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Dr Emeka Obi said the workshop was designed to equip participants with necessary skills and tools for crafting National Development Plan (NDP) 2026 – 2030.

Obi noted that PRS departments of all MDAs were the brain boxes of governments at all levels in designing policies and programmes hence the capacity building training.

He explained that the Ministry was poised to playing significant role in effective coordination of MDAs towards achieving the goals of national development.

He disclosed that the Ministry has been repositioned by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with the creation of Plans and Projects as a Department in the Ministry.

” The Department is central to coordination of all Plans and Projects and is now headed by a substantive Director.

“This workshop is a prelude to series of capacity building programmes outlined to keep the PRS departments in position and form for the greater task ahead of formulation and development of NDP 2026 – 2030,” he said.

Obi, therefore, implored participants to approach the training with renewed hope, commitment and expectations and seized the opportunity provided by the workshop to showcase their ability and skills.

“We therefore want to use this medium to express our gratitude to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for the foresight in repositioning the Ministry.

” We assure that the Ministry will be working with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in building the capacity of the Planning Cadre in the Service, ” he added.

According to him, as the year 2025 is fast approaching, the terminal end of the first of the series of MTNDP for 2050, the NDP 2021 – 2025, is also speedily coming to an end.

“And the PRS who are critical partner in the midwifing the successor plan to NDP 2021 – 2025 needed to be trained for the task ahead,”.

Obi emphasised that the national goals and aspirations of Nigeria were stated in the long-term goals of the country.

He said that the goals were well articulated in the long-term national development plan blue print, the Nigeria Perspective Plan, tagged Nigeria Agenda 2050 (NA 2050).

“In that document, Nigeria aspires to move from a developing country to an Upper Middle Income Country (UMIC) by the end of year 2050.

“Nigeria will require significant shift from laissez-faire towards more competitive and value added production that will give rise to increase in the country’s per capita income.

“in fact, the document clearly stated that by 2050, Nigeria aspires not only to be a stable democratic society, but also to become an African regional power and global economic force, “.

He urged participants to articulate their sector strategic plans to progressively lead the country to the Upper Middle Income Country (UMIC) in in line with the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Chioma Nzewi, Assistant Director, Federal Ministry of Livestock Development thanked the Ministry of Budget for the capacity building workshop.

Nzewi noted that capacity building plays a transformative role by equipping participants with sound research methodologies, and skills to translate information into actionable strategies.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Kenneth Kwujeli, Director, Plans and Projects, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning appealed to participants to take the training seriously.

Kwujeli said the training would empower participants to craft sectoral strategies that were not only well-informed but also impactful, foster economic growth and sustainable development.

According to him, capacity building in planning, research, and statistics is not just an investment in individual skills but a cornerstone for national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: