Edo: Benin Monarch Holds 2025 Maiden Thanksgiving

Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on Sunday, marked his 2025 maiden thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin City, three months after his 8th Coronation anniversary.

Benin residents paid homage to the monarch who was joined by his Queens, children and other members of the Benin Royal family, including Prince Aghatise Erediauwa.

Others at service include chiefs, dukes (Enigie), priests and priestesses from various communities and villages in Benin that converged in the cathedral otherwise known as the Edo national church.

Prominent Nigerians including, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Edoba Omoregie and the State Attorney-General, Dr Samson Osagie, a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen and His Royal Highness, King Akile Omide, 10th, the Pre of Biseni Kingdom of Yenogia, Bayelsa State, attended the service.

In his homily, the presiding Priest of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Ohen-osa Edebiri Igbinoghodua, enjoined worshippers to remain steadfast in their devotion to God Almighty and shun backbiting in order to attract God’s blessings.

Igbinoghodua interceded on behalf of the Oba of Benin and Edo people at home and Diaspora as well as Nigerian leaders during the church service.

The presiding Priest said despite many challenges in the past years, Oba Ewuare II has recorded several milestones, noting that progress often attracts envy and sometimes conspiracy by evildoers.

