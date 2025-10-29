Edo: Ayen Community Urges IG To Maintain Police Presence

The Ayen community has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to disregard requests for the withdrawal of police personnel deployed to the community.

This appeal follows a statement by Chief Inoruwa Adanegbe, a traditional chief, who was said to have called for the withdrawal of police personnel, claiming that peace and security had been restored.

The community, in a statement made available to newsmen by their spokesperson, Jolly Ogieva, disputes this claim, citing ongoing security threats and the need for continued police presence.

They point to the July 23 attack, which required military intervention, as evidence that peace is yet to be fully restored.

The community alleges that notorious cultists, allegedly supported by some individuals, have been responsible for violence, killings, abductions, and intimidation.

The community also questions Inoruwa Adanegbe’s authority to speak on their behalf, citing traditional and cultural norms.

According to the community, a new Odionwere can only be coronated three years after the former’s deposition, and such ceremonies can only take place in Ayen.

The community asserts that only the acting Okha-Ghele, Chief Kelvin Enaruna, has the authority to speak for the community.

The community, therefore, called for Inoruwa Adanegbe to be summoned for questioning over his role in the community’s insecurity and for providing false information about the security situation.

They have also commended the Edo State Governor and Commissioner of Police for their efforts to address insecurity in the state.

The community equally wants the police to remain in the community until peace and security are fully restored, citing the progress made so far in curtailing security threats.