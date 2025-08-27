Edo At 34: Okpebholo Pays Tribute To Edo Founding Fathers

As Edo State marks its 34th anniversary, Governor Monday Okpebholo, on Wednesday, paid a glowing tribute to the state’s founding fathers and past leaders.

This is as the Governor commended their vision and sacrifices, which laid the foundation for the state’s growth over the past 34 years.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Okpebholo lauded the resilience and indomitable spirit of the Edo people, both at home and in the diaspora, describing it as “Unique and irreplaceable.”

Okpebholo highlighted the state’s achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development, while admitting that challenges remain.

He called for greater unity among residents, irrespective of political or ethnic divides, stressing that the future of the state depends on collective action.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to job creation, improved security, and sustainable development, pledging transparency and accountability.

“As Edo State marks its 34th anniversary, I congratulate our people for their resilience and contributions to the state’s progress. This is not just a celebration of a date, but a moment to reflect on our journey, acknowledge our achievements, and recommit ourselves to building a prosperous and developed Edo State.

“From the ancient Benin Kingdom, we inherited a legacy of art, culture, and governance. We have built on this foundation, and today, Edo State stands as a beacon of progress and potential.

“The task of building the Edo of our dreams is a collective responsibility. I call on every Edo son and daughter to join hands with my administration in transforming our state. Let us set aside our differences and focus on what unites us.

“As we celebrate this 34th anniversary, let us renew our hope and commitment to a brighter future. With God on our side and our collective effort, Edo State will reach even greater heights,” Okpebholo said.