Edo Assembly Suspends 18 LGA Chairmen, Vice Over Alleged Insubordination

Share

Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution suspending Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Councils of the state for two months.

The house also mandated leaders of the legislative arms to take over the leadership of their respective councils.

The suspension of the council’s chairmen and their deputies was a sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Esan North East 1, Mr Isibor Adeh and seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo 2, Mr Donald Okogbe.

The Governor of the state, Monday Okpebholo had earlier written a petition to the House over the refusal of the chairmen to submit financial records of their local government to the state government.

In the letter, the Governor who described their action as an act of insubordination and gross misconduct, requested the House to look into the matter.

When the matter came up for debate, 14 members supported the motion for their suspension, 6 of them were opposed to the motion while 3 members refused to either support or oppose the motion.

The speaker of the House, Mr Blessing Agbebaku told the members that all of them must speak on the matter.

After they had all spoken, the speaker directed the clerk of the House, Mr Yahaya Omogbai to do a head count of the members who supported or opposed the suspension of the council’s chairmen and their deputies.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"