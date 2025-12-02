Edo Assembly Summons Natasha Irobosa Over Trending Video

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned Natasha Irobosa, member representing Egor Constituency, to appear before the Ethics and Privileges Committee within one week.

The summons follows allegations of misconduct against her, reportedly linked to a video that has been trending online.

Speaking during plenary, Speaker Blessing Agbebaku said Irobosa must explain why her actions have tarnished the image of the Assembly.

He stated:

“Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been summoned due to her recent conduct, which has been trending online. This conduct drags the name of the House into the mud. It is the responsibility of all members to uphold the integrity of the Assembly.”

The Speaker emphasized that members of the House are well-educated and capable, and that Irobosa’s behavior had brought the institution into disrepute. He added that the Ethics and Privileges Committee would submit its findings within two weeks.

Irobosa has reportedly been trending online following a video showing an altercation with her husband, Innocent Idibia.