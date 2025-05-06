Edo Assembly Speaker, Two Others Dump PDP For APC

Share

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with two other lawmakers—Sunny Ifada (Esan Central Constituency) and Yekini Idaiye (Akoko Edo I Constituency).

The defections, which had been the subject of months of speculation, were confirmed during a high-profile event that saw top APC leaders welcome the new entrants. Agbebaku, who represents Owan West, was a prominent PDP figure during the 2024 governorship election in the state.

With this development, the APC now controls 18 out of the 24 seats in the Edo State House of Assembly, leaving the PDP with just six.

Other defectors included councillors from 17 local government areas, former Deputy Speaker Roland Asoro, former House Majority Leader Nosa Nosayaba, and former PDP State Secretary Gabriel Oloruntoba, among others.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, described the event as a major milestone in consolidating APC’s political dominance in Edo.

He assured the defectors of equal opportunities in the party.

He also praised Governor Monday Okpebholo’s infrastructural projects—especially the ongoing road constructions in Ekpoma—as a driving force behind the wave of defections.

Governor Okpebholo, while welcoming the new members, said the state was on the path to accelerated development with the backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Edo is witnessing unprecedented development because we have a President who believes in our people. From roads to flyovers, education, youth employment, and agriculture, we are investing massively to ensure food security and economic stability,” he said.

The governor further vowed that Edo would play a leading role in President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“We will lead the South-South in supporting Mr. President. We have the structure and the momentum, and we will launch this mission from Edo State,” he declared.

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, described Agbebaku’s return to the APC as a homecoming, hailing him as one of the original architects of the party in Edo.

“This defection is a testament to the governor’s impressive performance. Out of 24 Assembly members, APC now holds 18 seats, providing the legislative support needed to move the state forward,” Oshiomhole said.

He expressed confidence that Governor Okpebholo’s achievements would secure him a second term in 2028 and ensure Edo’s full support for Tinubu in 2027.

Edo APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, also attributed the defections to visible progress under the current administration.

“The governor’s performance speaks volumes, and his results are drawing others back to the party,” he noted.

In his remarks, Agbebaku praised Governor Okpebholo’s developmental strides, particularly the construction of Uhonmora Secondary School and three major roads in Owan West LGA, describing them as hallmarks of inclusive governance.

“We are here to support the governor and the president to move Edo forward,” he declared.

APC State Woman Leader, Betty Okoebor, described the PDP as a “sinking ship,” saying the mass defections signal the emergence of APC as the dominant political force in Edo State.

