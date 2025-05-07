Edo Assembly Speaker, Others Dump PDP For APC

Share

Edo State House of Assembly Speaker Blessing Agbebaku yesterday yesterday announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside two other legislators.

The two other members are Sunny Ifada (Esan Central Constituency) and Yekini Idaiye (Akoko Edo 1 Constituency). The defection of the three lawmakers brings the number of APC lawmakers in the 24-man Assembly to 18, leaving the opposition PDP with just six members.

Others who defected to the ruling party were councilors from 17 local government areas, including f o r m e r Deputy Speaker Roland Asoro; former House Majority Leader Nosa Nosayaba; and former PDP Secretary Gabriel Oloruntoba.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the APC National Chairman Umar Ganduje, National Secretary Ajibola Bashiru assured them of equal opportunities in the party.

