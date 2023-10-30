Edo Assembly Shut Down Over Protest For Autonomy

Following the expiration of the Ultimatum given to the Federal Government for the implementation of financial Autonomy in Legislative Houses in the country, Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria in Edo State on Monday barricaded the gates to the Edo State House of Assembly, thereby denying lawmakers from accessing the chambers.

Speaking to newsmen during the commencement of the nationwide industrial action on Monday, Umaru Farouk Haruna, Chairman of PASAN Edo State Chapter,

said the national president of PASAN, Comrade Mohammed Usman had directed all chairmen and Secretaries to mobilize her members for maximum compliance in the protest action today.

He added that the nationwide peaceful protest was being complied with by Edo State PASAN members after the expiration of 2 days ultimatum given to the government and governors of the 36 states to implement Autonomy in all legislative Houses of the country, which was further extended by one week and ended 27th October 2023.

“The issue of Autonomy is a constitutional matter. You know it has been passed by the National Assembly and was assented to by the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

“All we need is for the government to start implementation. But as we speak today, nothing has been done.

The 36 states of the Houses of Assembly, you can call them rubber stamps because they are not on their feet simply because they are not on Autonomy. We are not just fighting for the staff of legislators, we are fighting to deepen the dividends of democracy for Nigerians.

“The essence of separation of power is when Autonomy is in operation, but as we speak today, the governors are doing whatever they like, and nobody is asking them questions.

“This is because, the Houses of Assembly on their own dare not speak because they are not autonomous bodies. This is the struggle we are in.” He said.