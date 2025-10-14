Edo Assembly Service Commission Probes Clerk Over Alleged Age Falsification

The Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission has invited the Clerk of the Assembly, Audu Omogbai, for questioning over allegations of age falsification.

The invitation followed a petition submitted by some concerned staff of the Assembly, who accused Omogbai of falsifying his age to extend his stay in service.

In the petition, the aggrieved workers alleged that the Clerk’s initial appointment dates back to 1993, suggesting that he has exceeded the mandatory 30 years of service. They also claimed that he has surpassed the compulsory retirement age of 60 years.

According to the petitioners, “The Clerk has allegedly withheld official file records, hindering investigations into these matters. We humbly request your intervention to investigate these allegations and take appropriate actions to maintain integrity and adherence to regulations within the Edo State House of Assembly.”

It was gathered that Omogbai was invited to appear before a three-man ad hoc committee for an interview session, following a letter signed by the Chairman of the Assembly Service Commission, Sir Ezehi Igbas.

Efforts to reach the Clerk for comments were unsuccessful as of press time.