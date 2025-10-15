Edo Assembly Service Commission Probes Alleged Age Falsification By Clerk

Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission has invited Clerk of the Assembly, Audu Omogbai, for questioning over alleged age falsification.

The invitation of the Clerk followed a petition by some concerned staff of the Assembly.

The petitioners alleged that Omogbai, falsified his age to remain in service. They also alleged that the Clerk’s initial appointment dated back to 1993 and that he has exceeded the mandatory 30 years of service.

The petitioners further alleged that the Clerk has surpassed the mandatory retirement age of 60 as well as obstructing investigation. According to the petition, “the Clerk has allegedly withheld official file records, hindering investigations into these matters.

“We humbly request your intervention to investigate these allegations and take appropriate actions to maintain integrity and adherence to regulations within the Edo State House of Assembly