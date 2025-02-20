Edo Assembly Sacks Political Appointees

Share

The Edo State House of Assembly yesterday relieved political appointees attached to members of their appointments.

Speaker Blessing Agbebaku, who announced their sacking during plenary, said the decision was taken collectively by the 24 members of the House, adding that the political appointees sacked would be paid their February salary.

He listed the appointees to include special advisers (SAs), senior special advisers (SSAs), among others. The Speaker said the appointees were appointed by the members upon assumption of the eighth assembly in June 2023.

He said: “I think, it is two years now, and, I think the House has graciously agreed that those sets of appointees SAs and SSAs should be relieved of their appointments today, February 19.

