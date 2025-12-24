Edo Assembly Report Indicts Obaseki Over MOWAA, Radisson Hotel Projects

…Okpebholo Orders Full Implementation of Report

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has received the report and resolutions of the Edo State House of Assembly, which indicted former Governor Godwin Obaseki over the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and the Radisson Blu Hotel projects.

The report was submitted by a five-man committee set up by the Assembly to investigate the funding, ownership and management of the two projects, following a formal request by Governor Okpebholo.

Speaking after receiving the committee’s findings, Okpebholo said the state government would fully implement all recommendations contained in the report. He disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would be invited to further examine the issues raised.

The governor stated that Edo State had substantial financial interests in both projects, explaining that the government invested about ₦3.8 billion in the MOWAA project and over ₦28 billion in the Radisson Blu Hotel.

According to him, alterations in the structure and naming of the MOWAA project made a thorough investigation unavoidable. He also rejected claims that Edo State held only a 10 per cent stake in the Radisson Blu Hotel despite its huge financial contribution.

“Edo State has spent over ₦3.8 billion on this project, yet some people are saying the state has no stake in it. That is totally unacceptable. I will work with your recommendations and forward them to the relevant authorities to investigate what truly happened. We will also involve the EFCC

“Our investment in this project is over ₦28 billion. We must invite the EFCC to step in and determine if this is how businesses are conducted in Nigeria,” he said.

In its resolutions adopted by the Assembly, the committee, chaired by Hon. Addeh Isibor, recommended that the Edo State Government should immediately take possession of both the MOWAA and Radisson Blu Hotel projects.

The committee further advised the governor to engage competent professionals to complete the renovation of the hotel and ensure it is put into active use. It also recommended the revocation of what it described as a fraudulent Certificate of Occupancy issued to Hospitality

Investment and Management Company Limited insists that the title should revert to the Edo State Government, which originally purchased the property.

The Assembly also called on the state government to initiate legal action in collaboration with relevant anti-graft agencies to recover a full statement of account and the balance of the ₦17.5 billion bond proceeds allegedly still held by the escrow agents, Meristen Trustees Limited and Emerging Africa Trustees Limited.

On the MOWAA project, the committee stated that since the title to the property had never been revoked, it legally remained the property of the Central Hospital, Benin City. It therefore urged the government to immediately take steps to deploy the property in a manner that serves the overriding public interest of Edo State residents.

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, said the investigation had now clearly documented the facts surrounding the MOWAA and Radisson Blu Hotel projects, adding that the resolutions and outcomes provided a firm basis for further action by the state government.