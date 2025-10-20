Edo Assembly Receives Request To Probe Radisson Blu, MOWAA Projects

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday acknowledged receipt of a formal request from the state government, calling for a thorough investigation into two high-profile development projects: the Radisson Blu Hotel and the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), both initiated under the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

During plenary, the Speaker of the House. Blessing Agbebaku, directed the Clerk, Mr. Audu Omogbai, to read aloud the correspondence sent by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilo.

The letter urged the House to conduct a formal probe into the status, funding, and implementation of the two projects.

Following the reading of the letter, the Speaker informed members that an ad hoc committee would be formed during the next sitting to commence the investigative process.

In a related development, the House received another letter — this time from Governor Monday Okpebholo — seeking the screening and confirmation of individuals nominated for appointment into the Edo State Judicial Service Commission.

The Speaker referred the governor’s request to the House Committee on Judiciary and directed the committee to review and report back to the House without delay.

Meanwhile, the Assembly advanced a key legislative proposal as it passed for second reading a bill aimed at repealing the Edo State Private Health Facility (Prohibition) Law of 1984.

The new bill seeks to establish the Edo Healthcare Regulation and Monitoring Agency (EDOHERMA), which will be tasked with overseeing and regulating private healthcare providers across the state.

The House also extended warm greetings to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, celebrating his birthday and marking the ninth anniversary of his ascension to the throne.