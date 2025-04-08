Edo Assembly: PDP Assumes Minority Role, Appoints Leader

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has formally assumed its role as the minority party in the Edo State House of Assembly following the defection of four members of the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter to the House dated Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the PDP nominated Charity Aiguobarueghian as the Minority Leader and Yekini Idiaye as the Minority Whip.

Aiguobarueghian, the immediate past Majority Leader, vacated his position after three PDP members and one Labour Party (LP) member defected to the APC, giving the APC a slim majority of 13 members to the PDP’s 11.

Also, during plenary, the House approved Governor Monday Okpebholo’s request to engage a consulting firm to review, reconcile, and recover funds due to the Edo State Government from the Project Gazelle Afriexim loan and any other crude oil loan arrangements.

The request also includes the deduction of 10 percent as professional fees for the consultant.

The Governor’s letter, read by the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, informed the Lawmakers of Edo State’s intention to join 35 other States in the recovery process.

Agbebaku stressed the need to support the Governor’s request, noting that the recovered funds would significantly aid the socioeconomic development of the State.

The Lawmakers unanimously approved the governor’s request through a voice vote

