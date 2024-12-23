Edo Assembly Passes N675bn 2025 Budget Into Law

Share

The Edo State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed a 675 billion 2025 budget into law.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Budget and Project Monitoring at plenary.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Sunday Fada, (PDP Esan Central) said the budget was made up of N225 billion recurrent expenditure and N451 billion capital expenditure.

Fada noted that the committee came up with the increase in the budgetary allocation to enable the governor to carry out his five-point agenda in the state.

The House at the Committee of Supply, considered the budget clause by clause and subsequently, approved the increase from N605.7 billion to N675 billion.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, thereafter directed Mr Yahaya Omogbai, the clerk of the house to forward clean copies of the budget to the governor for his assent.

