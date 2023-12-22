Edo Assembly Passes N342.8bn 2024 Budget

The Edo State House of Assembly has approved the N342.8 billion state budget for the 2024 fiscal year presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The House Committee on Budget and Project Monitoring’s report was adopted on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Sunny Ojiezele, said that the budget was made up of N154.2 billion recurrent expenditure and N188.5 billion capital expenditure.

Ojiezele said during budget consideration the committee came up with an increase in the budgetary allocation to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in the state.

The House at the Committee of Supply, considered the budget clause by clause and subsequently, approved an increase from the earlier figure of N325.3 billion to N342.8 billion.

The Speaker, Mrs Blessing Agbebaku, thereafter directed Mr Audu Omogbai, the clerk of the house to forward clean copies of the budget to the governor for his assent.

Meanwhile, the House passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker for his leadership qualities.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Mr Gani Akokhia (APC-Etsako West 11) and seconded by Mr Nicolas Asonsere ( PDP-Ikpoba Okha).