Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker Resigns

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Maria Oligbi-Edeko (PDP – Esan North-East II), on Monday voluntarily resigned her position, citing the minority status of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Assembly.

Following her resignation, Osamwonyi Atu (APC – Orhionmwon East) was unanimously elected by lawmakers as the new Deputy Speaker.

In a show of goodwill, the Majority Leader, Jonathan Aigbokhan (APC – Esan West), moved a motion that all entitlements due to the office of the Deputy Speaker be accorded to Oligbi-Edeko.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Charity Airobarueghian (PDP – Ovia North-East I), and was unanimously adopted through a voice vote.

In her resignation speech, Oligbi-Edeko said her decision was driven by the need to promote justice, fairness, and equity across constituencies.

“I thank the leaders and members of the PDP for finding me worthy to represent my constituency in the Assembly,” she said.

Fellow lawmakers commended her as a dedicated leader whose contributions left a lasting impact on the legislative process.

Oligbi-Edeko was elected Deputy Speaker of the 8th Assembly on June 16, 2023, and served in that capacity until her resignation.

