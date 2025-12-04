New Telegraph

December 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Edo Assembly C’ttee…

Edo Assembly C’ttee Threatens Arrest Warrant On Obaseki, Others

The Edo State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee investigating the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) and Radisson Hotel has warned that it may issue an arrest warrant against former Governor Godwin Obaseki for failing to appear before it.

The committee, constituted at the request of Governor Monday Okpebholo, is probing the state government’s investments of N3.8 billion in MOWAA and N28 billion in Radisson Hotel, including ownership and funding details.

Other invitees include former Finance Commissioner Joseph Eboigbe, former Attorney General Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, and executives from Tilbury House Nigeria Limited, HIMC, Afrinvest Capital Limited, Meristem Trustees Limited, and Emerging Africa Trustees Ltd.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Committee Chairman Hon. Addeh Isibor stated that Obaseki and others had sent letters via their lawyers citing ongoing lawsuits as reasons for their absence.

He insisted the committee is fact-finding, not witch-hunting, and that the mere filing of a court suit does not halt its proceedings.

Isibor emphasized: “No judge can stop our sitting. Those who choose not to appear cannot claim they were denied the right to fair hearing.

The committee has powers to ask the Police to bring any individual before it, and we will complete our assignment.”

The committee reaffirmed that its report will be based on facts and urged all concerned to cooperate.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Senate Moves To Regulate Online Financial Transactions In Nigeria
Read Next

Oluremi Tinubu Lauds Police For Embracing Gender Mainstreaming