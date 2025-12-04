Edo Assembly C’ttee Threatens Arrest Warrant On Obaseki, Others

The Edo State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee investigating the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) and Radisson Hotel has warned that it may issue an arrest warrant against former Governor Godwin Obaseki for failing to appear before it.

The committee, constituted at the request of Governor Monday Okpebholo, is probing the state government’s investments of N3.8 billion in MOWAA and N28 billion in Radisson Hotel, including ownership and funding details.

Other invitees include former Finance Commissioner Joseph Eboigbe, former Attorney General Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, and executives from Tilbury House Nigeria Limited, HIMC, Afrinvest Capital Limited, Meristem Trustees Limited, and Emerging Africa Trustees Ltd.

Committee Chairman Hon. Addeh Isibor stated that Obaseki and others had sent letters via their lawyers citing ongoing lawsuits as reasons for their absence.

He insisted the committee is fact-finding, not witch-hunting, and that the mere filing of a court suit does not halt its proceedings.

Isibor emphasized: “No judge can stop our sitting. Those who choose not to appear cannot claim they were denied the right to fair hearing.

The committee has powers to ask the Police to bring any individual before it, and we will complete our assignment.”

The committee reaffirmed that its report will be based on facts and urged all concerned to cooperate.