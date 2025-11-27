Edo Assembly C’ttee Summons Obaseki, MOWAA Officials For Probe

The Edo State House of Assembly Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and the Radisson Hotel project has summoned former Governor Godwin Obaseki and MOWAA Director Philip Iheanacho to appear before it.

Obaseki is expected to provide clarifications on the financing of the Radisson Hotel, while the committee will also hear testimony from several former state officials and project stakeholders.

Those invited include former Commissioner for Finance Joseph Eboigbe, former Attorney General Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, and the Managing Director of Tilbury House Nigeria Limited.

Others listed to appear are Pramod Thorat, Project Manager at Hospitality Investment and Management Company (HIMC); Ugochukwu Anigbogu, Managing Director of Afrinvest Capital Limited; as well as the heads of Meristem Trustees Limited and Emerging Africa Trustees Limited.

In a statement issued by the Secretary of the Ad-Hoc Committee, Bekisu Oshone Wilson, the legislative House confirmed that Obaseki and the other invitees are scheduled to appear on Thursday, 4 December 2025.

The statement emphasized that their presence is required to assist the committee in its ongoing investigation.