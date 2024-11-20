Edo Assembly Confirms Okoebor As Finance Commissioner

Share

The Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed Emmanuel Okoebor as Finance Commissioner following his nomination by Governor Monday Okpebholo on Tuesday.

The confirmation of Okoebor was sequel to his screening by the House Committee Rules, Business and Government House chaired by the Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian.

The committee found Okoebor to be educationally qualified and fit for the job and therefore recommended that he be confirmed.

The house thereafter confirmed the nominee of Okoebor as commissioner of finance in the state in a voice vote.

