New Telegraph

December 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Edo Assembly Commission…

Edo Assembly Commission Nullifies New Employment

Edo Assembly Appoints New PDP Whip

The Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission, on Wednesday, called off the recent engagement of 324 persons into the Assembly.

According to the statement, the issuance of employment letters to the affected persons was unauthorised, illegal and unlawful.

This was contained in a statement signed by both the Chairman and the Secretary of the Assembly Commission, Sir. Ezehi Igbas and Mrs Isoken Nehi-Olotu, respectively.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

The statement further stated that all employment letters issued to the 324 people are null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

The statement read, “The Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission hereby tenders an unreserved apology to all recipients of the unauthorised and unlawful employment letters and deeply regrets all inconveniences caused to all persons affected by its actions.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Benin Art Fair: Credible Platform To Showcase, Promote Edo Heritage
Read Next

Oyo Leather Craft Exhibition: A Passage Through Yoruba Mastery