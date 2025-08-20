Edo Assembly Clears Eight New Commissioners

The Edo State House of Assembly has Cleared Eight additional Nominees as Commissioners to be added to the state executive council.

This followed a request from the state governor, Senator Monday Okphebolo, which was acted upon by the House through its committee on Rules, Business and Government House.

The house considered the report of the committee, which had eleven findings and one single recommendation before their confirmation.

Explaining further on the findings, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, said all the nominees were indigenes, competent and experienced, and are all qualified to occupy the positions of commissioners.

He charged them to be proactive and work in synergy with the state governor to ensure that Edo State moves forward.

The Speaker, however, frowned at what he termed gender imbalance, as among the eight commissioner nominees, only one was a female.

In a voice vote, the majority of the lawmakers moved in favour of the commissioner nominees.

Those cleared include: Barr Nosa Adams, Yakubu Oshiorenua, Felix Akhabue and Prof. Omorodion Ignatius.

Others are: Ohimai Ehijimetor, Eugenia Abdallah, Godwin Afekokhe Eshieshi, and Prince Kassim Afegbua.

Also on Wednesday, the house set up a five-man committee to look into a petition titled the unserious handling of a criminal case reported against one Apst. Samuel Adeyamo by officers of the Nigeria police force and EFCC Benin zonal office.