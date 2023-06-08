New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Edo Assembly Clears 15 Commissioners, Nominees

The Edo State House of Assembly on Thursday cleared 15 Commissioner-nominees presented by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

In a letter to the state House of Assembly issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the nominees were the first batch with more names expected to be presented in the coming days.

The letter addressed to the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly reads, “I write at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, to forward herewith the under-listed names of Commissioner Nominees to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.”

“The names include, Ethan Osaze Uzamere, Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo, Stephen Ehikhioya Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Patrick Uanseru, and Samuel Alli (Dr.).

“Others are Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojiefoh Enaholo Donatus and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

“I am to request that the above nominees be expeditiously screened and confirmed. Please accept the assurance of the warm regards of the Governor,” he concluded.

Fuel Subsidy: Edo, Kwara Govts Reduce Working Days To 3 Days
Rhodes-Vivour Warns Obasa Over Divisive Law

