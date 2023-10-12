Edo Assembly Awards Scholarship To 15-Years-Old Boy Who Scored 335 In UTME

As a means to encourage academic excellence, the Edo State House of Assembly has honoured a 15-years-old Master Ajagun Ovoita Gold from Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area who scored 335 in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtained eight A1s in the recently released West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

While receiving him, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Blessing Agbebaku expressed delight in the results of Master Ajagun, stressing that the future of the state and nation is guaranteed with the academic excellence of youths and promised to give him a one-year scholarship.

He was made a one-day Speaker and presided over a mock sitting of the State House of Assembly where he called on the state government to increase budgetary allocation for the education sector to enable all children of school age to acquire basic and good education.

On his part, the member representing Akoko-Edo II, where Ajagun is from, Hon Donald Okogbe awarded one million naira as a scholarship to Ajagun and also said that the award would become an annual scheme for his constituents for the next four years when his first term would end.

“Besides, he said Ajagun would undergo a three-month computer training before school resumption to prepare him for the next academic journey and called on good-spirited individuals to support Master Ajagun in the actualization of his lifelong ambition of becoming a medical doctor.

The lawmaker who chairs the committee on Information at the Edo State House of Assembly observed that with the magnanimity of the Speaker, the first two years of Master Ajagun in the university had been taken care of.

Also, a popular fashion designer, Gini Couture has promised to support the youth prodigy by replenishing his wardrobe.