Edo Assembly Approves Death Penalty For Kidnappers

The Edo State House of Assembly has passed a bill amending the Kidnapping Prohibition Amendment Law of 2013 and addressing related matters during its second reading.

New Telegraph reports that the bill prescribes the death penalty for kidnappers and mandates the confiscation and demolition of properties used in the commission of kidnapping.

It was approved following the review by the Committee of the Whole.

According to the Majority Leader, Hon. Charity Aiguobarueghian, emphasised the necessity of the bill, noting that kidnapping has escalated into a significant issue.

He urged his colleagues to support the passage of the executive bill, describing kidnapping as a heinous act that has claimed many innocent lives and caused immense suffering to families and the community.

Other lawmakers, including Hon. Donald Okogbe, Hon. Jonathan Ibhamawu, and Hon. Eric Okaka, also expressed their support for the bill. They referenced religious texts and constitutional sources to reinforce their arguments in favour of prescribing the death penalty for kidnappers, given the severity of the crime.

They highlighted that the death penalty could deter kidnappers who demand ransoms from their victims and often go on to kill them. They stressed the importance of the executive arm ensuring that death penalties are signed and enforced without leniency.

Following the debate, Speaker Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku directed those clean copies of the passed bill be sent to the state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his assent.

