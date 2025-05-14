Edo Assembly Appoints New PDP Whip

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday nominated Mr Eugene Inegbeboh (PDP, Igueben) as the new Minority Whip of the Edo State House of Assembly.

This follows the defection of the former Minority Whip, Mr Yekini Idiaye (Akoko-Edo I), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the plenary, the Speaker of the House, Mr Blessing Agbebaku, read a letter from the state PDP chairman, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, officially nominating Inegbeboh for the position.

However, the announcement triggered a rowdy session after Mr Addeh Isibor (APC, Esan North-East I) challenged the legitimacy of the nomination, claiming that Aziegbemi’s chairmanship was being contested in court.

His objection was quickly countered by other lawmakers, including Minority Leader Charity Aiguobarueghian, who described Isibor’s claim as misleading.

Agbebaku calmed the situation, stating that the House had no authority over internal party matters and urged members to let the issue rest.

