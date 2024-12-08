Edo appoints Bankole-Balogun, Chairman Board of Internal Revenue

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Hon. Oladele Bankole-Balogun as the new Executive Chairman for the Edo State Board of Internal Revenue.

The appointment, according to a statement from the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor ,is expected to bring expertise and experience to the role, as Hon. Bankole-Balogun has an impressive educational background, having obtained his BSc in Political Science from the University of Ibadan, LLB Hons Law from the University of London, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the College of Law, Store Street, London.

Hon. Bankole-Balogun’s professional experience spans various sectors, including law, politics, and business. He has worked with notable organizations in and outside Nigeria.

Additionally, Hon. Bankole-Balogun has been involved in politics, serving as an aspirant and candidate for the House of Representatives Elections in Akoko Edo Federal Constituency and a member of the APC Campaign Council for the 2024 Governorship elections in Edo State.

Share

Please follow and like us: