Edo: APHPN Tasks Nursing Mothers On Routine Immunisation

Share

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), Edo State chapter, has called on nursing mothers to ensure their children complete the full immunization schedule to prevent diseases that could lead to death or developmental challenges.

The appeal was made during a community health outreach held at Ovbiogie Primary Health Centre in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

The outreach was organized in partnership with the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, the Department of Public Health and Community Medicine at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Chairman of the Edo APHPN chapter, Dr. Andrew Obi, stressed the importance of routine immunization, noting that vaccination remains one of the most effective public health strategies for safeguarding children’s health.

“We urge nursing mothers to take routine immunization seriously to break the chain of vaccine-preventable diseases. You can see many mothers here today with their babies receiving vaccinations. This is a life-saving intervention that must not be taken lightly,” Dr. Obi stated.

Dr. Obi added that the outreach was also an opportunity to welcome the National President of APHPN, Dr. Terfa Kene, who was on an official visit to the state.

He emphasized that the association is focused on building partnerships with public health agencies and private sector stakeholders to strengthen health systems and improve service delivery across Edo State.

He further called on the government and private sector to improve working conditions and remuneration for healthcare workers, warning that the ongoing brain drain in the sector threatens the sustainability of public health services.

“When our best-trained professionals leave the system, it weakens our capacity to respond to health challenges,” he cautioned.

In his remarks, Dr. Terfa Kene, APHPN National President, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services through collaborative action.

He reiterated the call for mothers to complete their children’s immunization schedules, noting that vaccine-preventable diseases remain a significant threat to child survival and development.

Also speaking, Dr. Otaniyenuwa Eloghosa Obarisagbon, Head of the Department of Public Health and Community Medicine at UBTH, said the outreach was aimed at promoting maternal and child health, encouraging routine check-ups, and emphasizing hygiene practices such as regular handwashing.

“We believe the message has been well received by the community. We plan to scale up the program to reach more health facilities in the area,” she said.

Mrs. Abieyuwa Ogbeide, Local Immunization Officer for Ovia North East, described the outreach as part of a mop-up strategy to close any gaps in the local government’s immunization coverage.

She commended the high level of immunization uptake in the area but stressed the need for continuous sensitization to ensure that all mothers complete their children’s vaccination schedules.

The outreach served as a vital platform to promote public health awareness and reinforce the role of immunization in protecting children and communities from preventable diseases.

Share