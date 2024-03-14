Edo: APGA Guber Candidate Faults Move to Impeach Shaibu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Edo State, Dr. Isaiah Osifo, has described the impeachment notice on the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, as abuse of power and privilege. Osifo, a former council chairman, in a statement, said members of the state House of Assembly have brought disrepute on themselves for embarking on this mission.

The Edo State Assembly, on Wednesday, began impeachment process against deputy governor, apparently because of his insistence to contest the governorship election against the wish of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who prefers Asue Ighodalo to succeed him. Ighodalo, a former banker, recently won the PDP governorship ticket in Edo, while Shaibu, through a parallel primary election in which he was a lone candidate, claimed he was the rightful candidate of the party.

Shaibu was a strong political ally of Governor Obaseki until his governorship ambition created the feud between both of them. The House Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian (PDP Ovia North-East 1), who announced the impeachment notice, said a petition dated March 5, against Shaibu, was signed by 21 of the 24 members of the legislature.

He added that the petition was based on perjury and the disclosure of government secrets. Mr. Aiguobarueghian noted that the number of members who signed the petition was higher than two-thirds which is required by the constitution. Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku (PDP-Owan-West), who acknowledged receipt of the petition, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the impeachment notice on the deputy governor.

The deputy governor was also given seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment. Speaking on the impeachment plot, the APGA candidate, Osifo said: “Edo State House of Assembly on March 6, moved a motion and issued a notice of impeachment on the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu. This course of action by the members of Edo State House of Assembly is quite simply an abuse of office and privilege.” He added: “The members of the state House of Assembly were elected to defend the constitution of Nigeria, protect the laws of the state and to also represent the interest of their constituencies.

The motion for the impeachment of the deputy governor of Edo State does not fall into any of the categories stated above. “Abuse of office and the privileges that are associated with elected and appointed political office holders is a common feature that has frustrated the entrenchment of democratic norms in Nigeria. “It has become an acceptable dereliction for political office holders to abandon their constitutional mandate and instead pursue an agenda of personal aggrandizement.

In democratic and civilized nations, political office holders subordinate their personal interest to Constitutional demands. “Members of Edo State House of Assembly have brought disrepute on themselves for making the House available to support this odious agenda. Surely, this set of events will not advance the cause of democracy in the jurisdiction. “Indeed, democracy in Edo State is under a vicious siege and Governor Obaseki is providing the guillotine for its mindless beheading. The only protocols now accepted are those which serve the ever enlarging ego of a governor on the rampage.

“Majority of the members of the Edo State House of Assembly are people of conscience and are not part of this political menace. However, the good nature of these members has been subverted by the overwhelming imperative of bread and butter politics and the need to survive.”