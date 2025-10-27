Edo APC Threatens To Suspend Commissioners Without Tinubu’s Signature Cap

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday threatened to suspend any Edo State commissioner who fails to comply with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s directive to wear President Bola Tinubu’s signature cap – Asiwaju cap – during State Executive Council meetings.

Okpebholo had asked all commissioners to wear the cap whenever they attend Exco meetings.

Speaking during a televised interview, Edo APC Chairman Jarrett Tenebe said any commissioner sent out of Exco meetings for not wearing the cap would be suspended from the party for indiscipline and insubordination.

He said: “If you refuse to wear the cap as the governor has directed, we will suspend you. That is indiscipline and insubordination. “We are doing it because we had made a promise that 3.5 million votes are guaranteed. Everybody has keyed into realising the 3.5 million votes.”