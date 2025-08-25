Edo APC Suspends Valentine Asuen Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of Hon. Valentine Asuen from the party, citing acts of indiscipline and conduct considered detrimental to its unity.

According to a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Barr. Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, the decision followed careful consideration of Asuen’s actions, which the party said were in direct violation of its constitution.

The APC accused him of engaging in activities that incited division and undermined the collective spirit of loyalty expected of members.

The statement explained that the suspension was carried out in line with Article 21 of the APC Constitution (2022, as amended), which outlines offences and disciplinary measures for members whose actions threaten the stability of the party. It added that such behaviour, as attributed to Asuen, attracts sanctions including suspension.

The Edo APC reaffirmed its commitment to discipline and internal democracy, stressing that it would not tolerate acts capable of destabilising the party or creating disaffection among its members.

It also dismissed insinuations that party appointments had been influenced by the State Secretary, Engr. Lawrence Okah, noting that all appointments made so far by Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, have been equitably distributed across the state, including Oredo Local Government.

The party urged its members to remain focused and united, while pledging to continue working towards good governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the Edo people.