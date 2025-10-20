The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of the Chairman of Ward 9, Etsako-East Local Government Area, Mallam Adamu Ototobor.

New Telegraph reports that Mallam Ototobor’s suspension was contained in a press statement by Edo APC Publicity Secretary, Prince Peter Uwadiae.

The statement disclosed that Ototobor was suspended from all activities of the party with immediate effect after careful review of his recent actions and conduct.

It said the actions and conduct were considered inconsistent and insubordinate to the principles, discipline, and rules of the APC in Edo State.

The party declared: “Accordingly, the APC Chairman of Etsako–East Local Government Area is directed to bar Mallam Adamu Ototobor from attending or participating in any of the Party’s meetings, events, or functions until his suspension is officially lifted by the appropriate authority of the Party.

“The party maintains that discipline, loyalty, and respect for constituted authority remain the bedrock of the APC, and any act capable of undermining these values will not be tolerated.”