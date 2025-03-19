Edo APC Sets To Take Over Assembly Leadership

Share

Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC ) is set to take over leadership of the State House of Assembly, as the party announced its new status as the majority party in the House.

This followed the reception of a notification from the Party which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The letter read that the APC had attained majority status in the state house of assembly following the defection of four house members into the party.

The members that defected were Bright Iyamu representing Orhionmwon South from the PDP, Donald Okogbe representing Akoko-Edo II from the PDP, Sunday Ojezele representing Esan South East from the PDP and Osaro Edosa representing Oredo West from the Labour Party.

The letter also noted that at the appropriate time, the APC shall notify the house of the consequential effect of the present reality in the house.

Part of the letter, titled “Notification of APC majority status in the Edo State House of Assembly read “I write to formally notify you that the APC has attained the Majority status in the Edo State House of Assembly following the defection of the following members from their respective party to APC.”

Agbebaku acknowledged the APC’s new majority status, stating, “Distinguished members, you just heard the letter that was sent to me from the APC in Edo State. So, going by this letter, it means APC now has a majority in the House.”

He also wished the defectors well, saying, “I want to wish the decampees well, and I wish them good endeavours.”

He noted that he is awaiting another letter from the APC nominating its principal officers, adding, “Thank you very much. I am waiting for the letter from APC for their nominees.”

With the recent development, the APC now has thirteen lawmakers while the PDP has eleven lawmakers and the LP none.

Another development at plenary was the presentation of the Report of the House Standing Committee on Commerce and Industry by its chairman Lecky Hussein Mustapha, on a Bill for a law to Provide for Public-Private Partnerships, establish the Edo State Public Private Partnerships Agency, Enhance infrastructure and service development in Edo State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

