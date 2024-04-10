Edo Apc Protesters Reject Philip Shaibu

The was a protest in the Etsako West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday following the rumour that sacked Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu is planning to return to the party. The protesters from the 12 wards in the council stormed the party’s secretariat to deliver their petition opposing Shaibu’s alleged return. Presenting a communiqué on behalf of Etsako West APC stakeholders, Yakubu Musa said Shaibu’s exit from the party in 2020 brought peace and tranquillity. He said: “We are protesting against an attempt by Shaibu to defect to the APC.

“The attempt is viewed seriously by members of the APC as a calculated plan by Shaibu to bring rancour, disharmony and unprecedented crisis into the APC.” The group appealed to the APC National Chairman Umar Ganduje, Adams Oshiomhole and the acting state Chairman Jaret Tenebe not to allow Shaibu to return to the party. Musa said: “It is on record that Philip Shaibu has not won any election since he left the APC for the PDP. “Philip Shaibu does not process any electoral value that could warrant his re-admittance into our great party. “We call on our national leaders to hear our voice and help us keep the peace we currently enjoy as APC in Edo.”